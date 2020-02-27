Blair, Norris D. 89, retired painter and paper hanger contractor, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Friday, Broadway Mortuary. Graveside Service 10:00am, Saturday, Greenwood Cemetery. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ginger; granddaughter, Jennifer Camp and 1 great-grandchild. Survivors include his daughters, Kay Blair and Judy (Mel) Buckert; grandchildren, Jeff Mullikin, Aaron (Lindsay) Buckert, Amanda (Eric) Carter, Alicia (David) Sill, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2020