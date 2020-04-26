Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norris "Gene" Willis. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Willis, Norris "Gene" 80, of Wichita, Kansas went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Wichita. Gene was born the son of Harry and Mildred on August 23, 1939 in Wellington, Kansas. Gene and Janet were united in marriage on April 13, 1959 in Wichita. They celebrated 51 years of marriage before her passing in 2010. After serving in the United States Navy, Gene joined the Wichita Fire Department and retired as Captain after 21 years. He faithfully served the Lord and longed for others to know Him. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Gary Willis. Survivors include his loving children, Donna (Rick) Baird, Scott (Sarah) Willis, Troy (Melissa) Willis, Linda (Brad) Goetz; brother, Harry Willis; sister, Carol Willis-Sznicer; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kansas Firefighters Museum, 1300 S. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211 or a .



