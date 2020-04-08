Jones, Octava Laverne (Lindley) 96, Loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away April 05, 2020 in the presence of those who loved her. Octava was preceded in death by husband of 38 years, John L. Jones, her parents Roy and Olive (Young) Lindley, and sisters, Enid Cunningham and Mary Hearne. Octava's survivors include her children Keith (Peggy) Jones, Jackie (Gary) Barnes, and Mary (Martin) Grimes, sister, Jo Ann Osburn, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: (Student Camp Tawakoni Fund) in care of Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67206. Due to the current Covid 19 crisis a celebration of life service is being planned for this fall. Wulfastmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020