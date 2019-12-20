Russell, Ola Margaret 74, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born on October 26, 1945 in Adona, Arkansas to Noah and Letha Sharp. She was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and aunt. She is survived by her children, David, Curtis, Joseph, Bonnie, Virginia, Kathy and Michael; 17 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held in Forgan, Oklahoma at the First United Methodist Church on December 21, 2019 at 2:00p.m., Graveside services will take place in Beaver, Oklahoma where she will be laid to rest with the love of her life Curtis Russell.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019