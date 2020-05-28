Prieto, Olga age 53, passed away peacefully on Monday May 4, 2020 at her home in Aubrey, TX. Olga was born March 15, 1967 in Chihuahua Mexico to Francisco Bustillos and Consuelo Mendoza. She graduated as Elementary School Teacher from the "Escuela Normal del Estado de Chihuahua", where she worked for 13 years. Olga moved to the USA in 2004 with her husband and children making this country her second home and final resting place. She was an inspiration for many, full of love and care for her family as well as a warm welcoming home for all family and friends. The grandchildren loved being around her "Abu" to enjoy her delicious Mexican cooking and feel the love of her "Abu" at every moment. She left us with a lesson of love and strength, as she showed us that no matter how hard is the journey God designed for you to follow in this life, the love of your family and friends will give you the strength needed to fight until the last breath of life. Olga is survived by her husband Miguel, her children Miguel (Mickey), Omar and Olga (Olguita), her daughter-in-law Amanda, her grandchildren Braelynn, Marlena, Colton and Paige, her mother Consuelo, her sisters Socorro, Teresa and Margarita, her brother Guadalupe. Family, friends and others whose lives Olga touched are welcomed to come and celebrate Olga's life and her arrival with God our Lord, at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby, KS from 1p.m. to 7p.m. on Friday May 29, 2020. Mass will be held at 10:00 am Saturday at the Church of the Magdalen Wichita, KS.