ROGERS, ARK-Wilkins, Olga (nee Favela) 81, passed away in Rogers on August 14, 2019. She was born January 7, 1938. She was the loving wife of Richard Wilkins for 61 years. Olga will be forever remembered her husband and best friend, Richard, their son, Gary and his girlfriend, Mellissa Tanksley and granddaughter, Brianna Wilkins, all of Rogers, Arkansas; and her sister, Lupe Favela of Mexico. Olga's effervescent, loving nature impacted the lives of those around her. Olga will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and the many friends who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amado and Mariea (Markn) Favela, and six siblings, Ofelia Favela, Amado Favela, Ninfa McClellan, Concepcion Palafox, Jose Favela and Jay Favela. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Wichita, Kansas, formerly her hometown.

