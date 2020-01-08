Wilkins, Olga On January 11, 2020 at 2pm, we are going to celebrate the life of Olga Wilkins in Wichita, Kansas. She went to her place in Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 14, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the beloved wife of Richard and mother of Gary Wilkins. The remembrance of this wonderful and gracious person will be at the Reliance Community Church, W. 11910 W Pawnee St #1598, Wichita. Dress comfortably. Online condolences may be made at www.rollinsfuneral.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020