Olive Zoe Bloom
1933 - 2020
January 5, 1933 - September 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Olive Zoe (Selfridge) Bloom, 87, died September 30, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas. She was born January 5, 1933, in Sterling, Kansas, to Virginia Mae (Hutchins) and Archie J. "Jake" Selfridge, of Dighton, Kansas.
Olive married Lewis Theil Bloom on August 23, 1952, at the United Methodist Church in Dighton. Theil preceded her in death, on September 19, 2019 in Wichita.
Survivors include three sons, Lamont (Vicki), Wichita; Barry (Alice), Wichita; and Jim (Susan), Longmont, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Reflection Pointe Funeral Chapel, 3201 S. Webb Road, Wichita. The family will gather for a private funeral service.
Memorials to the Olive Zoe Bloom Charitable Fund at the South Central Kansas Community Foundation, Pratt, to provide scholarships for women seeking to continue their post-secondary educations; Calvary United Methodist Church, Wichita; or the Great Plains United Methodist Camp Lakeside, Scott City.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2020.
