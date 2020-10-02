1/1
Olive Zoe Bloom
1933 - 2020
Olive Zoe Bloom
January 5, 1933 - September 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Olive Zoe Bloom, 87, died September 30, 2019, in Wichita. She was born January 5, 1933, in Sterling, to Virginia Mae (Hutchins) and Archie J. "Jake" Selfridge, of Dighton.
Olive married Lewis Theil Bloom on August 23, 1952, at the Dighton United Methodist Church. Theil preceded her in death, on September 19, 2019 at Wichita, as well as her parents, Jake, July 3, 1976, at Drake, Colorado, and Virginia, August 20, 1994, at Pratt.
Her four siblings also preceded her in death: Sue Ann Selfridge, February 7, 1947, at Sterling; Gilbert Selfridge, December 3, 1987, at Dighton; Jim Selfridge, April 22, 2018, at Hays; and Glenda (Selfridge) Roberts, May 11, 2020, at Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Bloom, March 6, 2020, at Andover.
Survivors include three sons, Lamont (Vicki), Wichita; Barry (Alice), Wichita; and Jim (Susan), Longmont, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Olive was graduated from Lane County Community High School, Dighton, in 1950. She enrolled that fall at the University of Kansas, Lawrence, the first of her family to attend a four-year university. She left after her sophomore year to marry Theil and start a family together.
Nevertheless, she persisted, and with three boys at home under the age of 10, earned a bachelor of science degree from Sterling College in January 1965.
Olive and Theil were founding members in 1995 of the South Central Kansas Community Foundation, Pratt. She received the foundation's initial Outstanding Service Award, an annual award later named in her honor. They supported the Pratt Regional Medical Center Foundation, and her other volunteer efforts included the United Way and the Kansas Medical Auxiliary.
Her memberships included Calvary United Methodist Church, Wichita; PEO Chapter CI, Wichita; American Association of University Women; and the Sterling College Alumni Association.
Memorials to the Olive Zoe Bloom Fund at the South Central Kansas Community Foundation, Pratt, to support women seeking to continue their post-secondary educations.
Services were October 3, 2020, with burial at Reflection Pointe Cemetery, Wichita.
www.Reflection-Pointe.com



Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
October 1, 2020
God bless Olive. She was a beautiful, strong lady. Devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother , and great grandmother. May she rest in the good Lord’s loving hands.
Dennis D. Russell
Family
