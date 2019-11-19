Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olivia "Colleen" Collier. View Sign Service Information Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita 1411 N. Broadway Wichita , KS 67214 (316)-262-4422 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Thomas Aquinas 1321 N Stratford Ln, Wichita, , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Collier, Olivia "Colleen" age 91, of Wichita, Kansas died peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday, October 19, 2019. Her loving husband, Jack D. Collier; her beautiful daughter, Shelle Anderson; and her brother, Victor M. Horn, predeceased Colleen. Colleen had a vibrant, charming disposition and thoroughly enjoyed the company of her family and friends. She was a remarkable cook, building up a vast library of her favorite recipes and enjoyed sharing her dishes with everyone. Colleen was an active member of the Ute Pass Social Club in Colorado, where she enjoyed playing bridge and organizing social events. In her younger years, she was a clay targeting shooting marksman and loved to dance. Above all, Colleen's passion was her children and grandchildren. Colleen is survived by her son, Trey Palm (aka Doug Shane) and his wife Terry; her stepdaughter, Chris Collier; and her son-in-law, Mike Anderson. Two grandchildren also survive her: Jesse Osborn and Hayley Anderson. Surviving niece and nephews include Lisa Horn, Mark Horn, Douglas Horn, and Kenneth Horn. A mass will be held in the small chapel at St. Thomas Aquinas, 1321 N Stratford Ln, Wichita, KS on Today, November 19, 2019 at 10am, followed by a short reception. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her in the several years leading up to her passing. Please do not send flowers. Colleen was an avid reader and supporter of our libraries, so a donation to your local library or hospice is appropriate. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to



