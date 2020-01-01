Peck, Olivia M. 95, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Funeral Service, 9:30 a.m., Friday, January 3, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. The Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in Highland Cemetery, Iola, Kansas. Preceded in death by parents, Curtis and Edith Shook; husband, Harold Peck; brother, Carl, and sister, Pauline. Survivors: sons, Philip (Gayle) Peck, Bruce (Karen) Peck; daughters, Sandy Peck, Jackie (Sam) Strickland; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Memorial established with American Red Cross, 707 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 1, 2020