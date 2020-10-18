1/1
Olivia "Marie" Medearis
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olivia "Marie" Medearis
September 19, 1920 - October 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Olivia "Marie" M. Medearis, age 100, went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2020. Marie worked at Wesley for 25 plus years. Also, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Joe Medearis, her parents, Joseph Harry and Christine Stark, sister Maureen, brothers, Merle, Marvin and Morris. She is survived by sons, Joseph A. (Kim) Medearis of Sand Springs, Ok, Harry L. (Sharon) Medearis of Choctaw, OK and daughter Sue Lamar of Wichita, sister Margart Kannady of Joplin, MO, brother Max (Jean) Stark of Springfield, MO, grandchildren Douglas, David and Michelle Lamar, Duane and Jeff Medearis, Amanda Blalack, Amber Medearis-Orth and Kenly Medearis, Shelley Pitzer and Michael Vining, 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation from 10am-12pm on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 with a graveside service at 1pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in the garden of The Lord's Prayer. The family has requested these services to be livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved