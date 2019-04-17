Cameron, Olliemae B. age 65, Bank of American retiree, passed away Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Visitation: 5-8pm Thursday evening with the family; Funeral: 2pm Friday, April 19, 2019, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary 115 South Seneca Wichita, Kansas 67213. Olliemae is survived by her husband, Al Sr.; children, Al Jr. (Toni) Cameron, Tanya Cameron (Will Andrews); grandchildren, Erin, Brooklyn, Madison, Edin, Ethan and Raegan; siblings, Virginia, Sharon, Christine, Connie, George, and Mary; numerous nieces and nephews. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019