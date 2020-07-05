Emerson, Oma Jean age 92, passed away June 24th, 2020. She was born August 24, 1927 in Topeka, Ks. Jean was a long time resident of Valley Center, Coldwater, and Wichita and was well known for her excellent pies. Her career working for the State of Kansas lasted many years. She was preceded in death by Harold, her husband of 61 years; mother, Katherine; stepfather, Earnest; and grandson, Josh. She leaves behind children, Raymond (Karen), Terry, Frank (Neita) and Nancy; brother, Dennis; sister, Waldena; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Service: 10:00 a.m. Wed., July 8 at Asbury United Methodist Church and interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Asbury Church Tuesday Morning Bible Study Fund.



