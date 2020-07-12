1/1
Omari Santiago Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Omari's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garcia, Omari Santiago 2, passed on July 7, 2020. Viewing: 10 a.m., July 15, Hope Church on Hillside & Mt. Vernon. Church services following from 12-2pm. Final Resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery at 3pm. Mask will be required. Omari is survived by his Mommy, two older Brothers, Papá, Mema and Papa, Grandma, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and Great-grandparents. A GoFundMe page has been setup to assist the family with this difficult and unexpected tragedy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved