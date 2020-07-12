Garcia, Omari Santiago 2, passed on July 7, 2020. Viewing: 10 a.m., July 15, Hope Church on Hillside & Mt. Vernon. Church services following from 12-2pm. Final Resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery at 3pm. Mask will be required. Omari is survived by his Mommy, two older Brothers, Papá, Mema and Papa, Grandma, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and Great-grandparents. A GoFundMe page has been setup to assist the family with this difficult and unexpected tragedy.



