PEABODY-Myers, Opal Eileen (Chambers) Opal Eileen (Chambers) Myers long time resident of Peabody, Ks., passed away Tuesday, May 7 at the age of 97 in Lenexa, Ks. Eileen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed sporting events, bowling, Scrabble, fishing and genealogy research but mostly family. She was a graduate of Williamsburg High School. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. and her parents, William and Eva Chambers. Survived by sons, Dick (Elsie) Myers; Rod (Winona) Myers; James D. (Gail) Myers and Jere (Amy) Myers. Grandchildren: Ann Templeton, Lori Myers-Steele, Steve Myers, James D. Myers, Jr., Joseph M. Myers, Deidra R. Walker and Jeff Myers. A memorial service will be held June 22, at the First Christian Church in Peabody at 2 p.m.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019