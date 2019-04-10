CALDWELL-White, Opal Lois 93, retired city clerk, died Monday, April 8, 2019. Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, Central Christian Church. Visitation with family present 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Schaeffer Mortuary Chapel. Memorials to Central Christian Church or to the Caldwell City Park. Please visit www.schaeffermortuary.info
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal Lois White.
Schaeffer Mortuary
6 N Main St
Caldwell, KS 67022
(620) 845-6424
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019