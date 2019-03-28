Benge, Opal May age 85, passed away March 26, 2019. Opal was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by parents, Charlie Curtis and Alma Johnson; husband, Charles W. Benge; and sister, Alice Keele. Opal is survived by sons, Charles W. (Debra) Benge Jr., Phillip (Connie) Benge, and Gregory A. Benge; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be 5-7pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Funeral service will be 10:30am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church, 1515 E Harry St, Wichita, KS 67211. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church. For more information please call Resthaven Mortuary at, 316-722-2100 or visit, https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/wichita-ks/opal-benge-8229891.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 28, 2019