Cook, Ora Jack 87, passed away February 14, 2020, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his children, Debbie Bowman, Robert Cook, Leona Allen, Shelly Pyle, and Crystal Schue, step children; Jackie Sparks, Randy Coffman, Cary Shamberger, Jennifer Conrad, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by four brothers, and two sisters. Graveside Services: 1 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22, Greenwood Cemetery 6231 W. 47 th Street South Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020