Orin William ElderSeptember 1, 2020Topeka, KS - age 91, retired Inspector for the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, September 5, at Seltzer Springs Cemetery. Orin was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Susan Elder; son, William John Elder; grandson, Hayden Elder; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters. Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Mary Lou; daughters, Betty Elder, of Topeka, Carol Morris (Robert), of Hastins, NE; son, Robert Orin Elder (Lori), of Olathe; 3 sisters-in-law; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with One Room One Teacher, University of Nebraska, Kearney Scholarship Program. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com