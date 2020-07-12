1/
Orless William O'Neal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orless's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Neal, Orless William 90, retired Boeing Aircraft Company engineer, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Private services. Orless served in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954. He graduated from Emporia State College with a degree in Industrial Engineering, worked at Boeing for 39 years. He was active member of First United Methodist Church in Wichita and took on many woodworking projects for them. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie O'Neal; sister, Peggy Feldman; brothers, Cecil, Harvey, Virgil and Glen O'Neal, Sr. Survivors: wife, Lynda; daughters, Kim (Les) Decker and Kristin (Doug) Minor; stepsons, Mark (Diana) Van Horn, Alan (Beverly) Van Horn and Jeff (Cindy) Van Horn; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial established with First United Methodist Church-TV Ministry, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, Kansas 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved