O'Neal, Orless William 90, retired Boeing Aircraft Company engineer, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Private services. Orless served in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954. He graduated from Emporia State College with a degree in Industrial Engineering, worked at Boeing for 39 years. He was active member of First United Methodist Church in Wichita and took on many woodworking projects for them. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie O'Neal; sister, Peggy Feldman; brothers, Cecil, Harvey, Virgil and Glen O'Neal, Sr. Survivors: wife, Lynda; daughters, Kim (Les) Decker and Kristin (Doug) Minor; stepsons, Mark (Diana) Van Horn, Alan (Beverly) Van Horn and Jeff (Cindy) Van Horn; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial established with First United Methodist Church-TV Ministry, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, Kansas 67202.