DERBY-Parish, Orpha Louise 95, passed away Friday, May 1st, 2020. She was born July 16th, 1924 to Franklin Bodecker and Verna McMaster Bodecker in Sedgwick, County, Kansas. Orpha met Ralph at the Coleman Company, After they were married Ralph was transferred to California where they spent the next 40 years before returning to Derby. At the age of 60, Orpha returned to college and earned her A.A. degree in Historical Preservation which involved one semester at a geological dig. Orpha took trips to China, Israel and Europe. Her last 6 years were spent living at Derby Assisted Living which she happily called home. Thank you to Phoenix Hospice for all your care and love. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Oliver Ralph Parish; Parents, Frank and Verna Bodecker; Brother, Blaine Bodecker; Sisters, Valla Bell, Doris Hopkins; Nephew, Jim Bell; Niece, Cherie McCormick; Sister-in-law, ZiRita Parish; Son-in-law, Steve Holman Orpha is survived by her Daughter, Gloria Holman; Granddaughter, Erica Burris (Andy); Great-grandson, William Burris; Nephews & Nieces, Ron, Janis, Fred, Frank, Dean, Janet Bill, Bruce, Kyle, Jane Rene and Eric; Brothers-in-law, Royce Parish and Verdou Parish. Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Green Valley Cemetery. In lieu flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Wichita Alumni Association First Presbyterian Church - Derby. www.smithmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2020.