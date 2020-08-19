1/1
Orval Eugene Davidson
Davidson, Orval Eugene age 84, retired truck driver passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Orval was a United States Marine Corp Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife Sharon, son Robert, four brothers and five sisters. Survived by his children Teresa Branaman, Patricia (Gary) Boling, Lonnie Davidson, Orval (Sabrina) Davidson, brother Dewayne Davidson, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Come and Go visitation from 9-3pm with family present from 3-5pm on Fri., Aug. 21st. Celebration of Life Service, 10am, Sat. Aug. 22nd both at Resthaven Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
