Kline, Orvel R. Age 86, passed away July 10, 2019. Orvel retired from St. Francis Hospital after 30 years, and was a United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, exploring the great outdoors, and in his retirement traveling with his wife, Vickie. He was a devoted and respected husband, father and grandfather. He was a true family man, who showed his love for them, and taught them how to love each other. He was an optimistic, humorous, and loyal man who will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. He was preceded in passing by first wife and mother of his children, Jackie Kline. He is survived by his loving wife, Vickie Kline; children, Jamie (Jim) Gooch, Stephen (Marciana) Kline, and Carol Klein; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kasey) Gooch, Jason (Kristy) Gooch, Jacqueline Gooch, Zachary Klein, Matthew (Kendra) Klein, Stevon Kline, and Rhianna Kline; and great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Jesiah, Josie, and Eli Gooch. Private family services to be held Monday.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 13, 2019