Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orveta Mae Wright. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Wright, Orveta Mae 96, passed away May 14, 2019. Born to Elsie and Andrew Nicholson in Burrton, Kansas. She attended schools in Hutchinson, Dodge City, and graduated from Walnut High School in 1941. In 1941, Orveta married her husband of 54 years, Wayne Wright. Together they owned and operated Wayne Wright Insurance Inc. for 43 years. She was a member of the Gamma Chapter of Alpha Pi Omega, Delta Theta Tau, Project Beauty, and Knife and Fork Club. She had a magnetic personality and never met a stranger. She as preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her nephew J. Alan (Linda) Wright; cousin, David (Susan) Unruh; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Orveta's visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sun. May 19, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary and Celebration of Life Service at 10 a.m. Mon. May 20, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at 1 p.m. at Old Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Botanica Gardens, 701 Amidon St. Wichita, KS 67203. As a special tribute to Orveta, please wear your snazzy attire.



Wright, Orveta Mae 96, passed away May 14, 2019. Born to Elsie and Andrew Nicholson in Burrton, Kansas. She attended schools in Hutchinson, Dodge City, and graduated from Walnut High School in 1941. In 1941, Orveta married her husband of 54 years, Wayne Wright. Together they owned and operated Wayne Wright Insurance Inc. for 43 years. She was a member of the Gamma Chapter of Alpha Pi Omega, Delta Theta Tau, Project Beauty, and Knife and Fork Club. She had a magnetic personality and never met a stranger. She as preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her nephew J. Alan (Linda) Wright; cousin, David (Susan) Unruh; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Orveta's visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sun. May 19, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary and Celebration of Life Service at 10 a.m. Mon. May 20, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at 1 p.m. at Old Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Botanica Gardens, 701 Amidon St. Wichita, KS 67203. As a special tribute to Orveta, please wear your snazzy attire. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close