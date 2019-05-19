Wright, Orveta Mae 96, passed away May 14, 2019. Born to Elsie and Andrew Nicholson in Burrton, Kansas. She attended schools in Hutchinson, Dodge City, and graduated from Walnut High School in 1941. In 1941, Orveta married her husband of 54 years, Wayne Wright. Together they owned and operated Wayne Wright Insurance Inc. for 43 years. She was a member of the Gamma Chapter of Alpha Pi Omega, Delta Theta Tau, Project Beauty, and Knife and Fork Club. She had a magnetic personality and never met a stranger. She as preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her nephew J. Alan (Linda) Wright; cousin, David (Susan) Unruh; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Orveta's visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sun. May 19, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary and Celebration of Life Service at 10 a.m. Mon. May 20, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at 1 p.m. at Old Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Botanica Gardens, 701 Amidon St. Wichita, KS 67203. As a special tribute to Orveta, please wear your snazzy attire.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019