Oscar Materre
December 31, 1928 - November 9, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Oscar F. Materre, 91, passed away at home on November 9, 2020. Born in Chicago, IL, he lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved dogs, sports, jazz, politics, newspapers, gardening and traveling. His military service in the Army, career as a firefighter and his partnership with his two brothers in the operation of Materre Brothers Paint Store, were his proudest achievements. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (née Price) of 40 years, 5 children, 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services pending.www.thejacksonmortuary.com