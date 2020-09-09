Patricia Hurst Osterhout Burnett

February 2, 1944 - July 25, 2020

Las Cruces, New Mexico - Patricia Jean Burnett, local artist and longtime resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on July 25 at Memorial Medical Center at the age of 76, following a year long battle with cancer. Patricia was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, and lived in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for 26 years.

A life-long artist, Patricia held a degree in fine arts from Wichita State University. Her work was shown in various New Mexico galleries and can be found in other national and international collections. She held a graduate degree in Public Administration with an emphasis in social history, from Wichita State University. Patricia also completed graduate research in American Studies and taught sociology for the University of Maryland's European campus.

As a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and former president of the Dona Ana chapter of NSDAR, Patricia shared her passion for history and genealogy with friends, family, and fellow DAR members. Her education, years of working in both art and history museums, and a keen interest in genealogy culminated in artwork that was truly a reflection of a lifetime of experiences.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 33 years, Ltc. James A. Burnett. She is survived by her sister, Judith Eller, her daughters Jill M. Frier (husband Scott Frier) and Andrea N. McLeod (husband Patrick McLeod), and her grandchildren, Connor McLeod, Duncan McLeod, Logan McLeod, and Sophia Frier. She will be deeply missed by her friends and loved ones and leaves a legacy of passion for art, family, and history that will not be forgotten.

A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled for a later time for Patricia's friends and loved ones.





