Mall, Oswald D. "Ozzie" Ozzie was the son of Rev. Oswald E.G. Mall and Marie A. (Kumpf) Mall. He was born in Mason City, Iowa on September 12, 1924, and died on September 20, 2019. He was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City and was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Wichita, Kansas, at the time of his death. Ozzie served his Lord at Ascension through being a greeter and usher. He joined Cessna as a Draftsman in 1944. He was employed there for 45 years and retired in 1989 as an Engineering Supervisor. Preceding him in death were his first wife, Betty L. Mall; his second wife, Patricia J. Mall; his father, Rev. Oswald Mall; his mother, Marie Mall; and his brother, Rev. Carlton Mall. Surviving are his daughters, Sandra Monroe, Kathy Morgan and Linda Mall; his son, David Mall; his stepdaughter, Linda Jordan; his stepson, Tom Dole; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 26, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 North Tyler Road, Wichita, KS 67212. Burial will be at Wichita Park Cemetery. A memorial in honor of Ozzie Mall has been established for Ascension Lutheran Church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019