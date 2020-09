Otto "Dean" LehrmanSeptember 25, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Otto "Dean" Lehrman was born in Newton, KS on November 23rd, 1950 to Otto and Phyllis Lehrman. He died Friday, September 25th at home in Wichita, KS. He is survived by: his wife, Vicki; his son, Jeremy, Jeremy's wife, Amber, and their children, Jacob and Catherine; his daughter, Sara; his parents; and his brothers, Robin, Gary and Kevin. Dean was an Army veteran who worked as a graphic artist until retirement. No services will be held.