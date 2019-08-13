Kirkendoll, Ozell Born August 4, 1929 in Wagner, Oklahoma, she passed away August 9, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Wake Service will be held 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church. Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Survived by children, Christine Crockett, Sharon McClish, Phyllis Marie Smith, Rev. C. Richard Kirkendoll, Ila Kirkendoll, Shirley Mayberry and Nan Putnam; sister, Jean Rogers; brother, Charles M. "Butch" Mayberry; 22 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019