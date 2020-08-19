Rogers, Ozella age 87, of Wichita, KS passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Ozella was born February 23, 1933 in Hallville, AR to Howard and Latishey Hall. Ozella was preceded in death by her husband John Rogers; parents Howard and Latishey Hall; sisters Helen Chadwick and Julie Hicks; and brother Dewey Hall. She is survived by sons Mike (Becky) Rogers, Cliff (Linda) Rogers, and Ed (Ruth) Rogers; sisters Nola Hampton, and Bettie (Ted) Brannan, brother Kenneth (JoAnn) Hall; and grandchildren Angie (Ken) Mull, Kevin (Tracey) Rogers, Carrie (Darren) Pracht, Kenny (Mandy) Rogers, Amy (Josh) Tyndall, April (Travis) Young, Kacie (Matt) Hastings, Shane Rogers and Seth Rogers. Ozella also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, as well as one great-great-grandchild on the way. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at the First Baptist Church in Haysville, 125 S Delos, Haysville, KS 67060. A burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 West Highway 54, Wichita, Kansas 67209. In accordance with local guidelines, masks will be required to be worn at both the church and graveside services.