Nelson, P. Irene (Fanning) 96, passed on May 2, 2020. Born in Valley Center, Ks. 1941, graduate of Wichita East High School. Secretary Roosevelt Jr. High 8 yrs and 53 yrs at Zion UMC. 50 yr member of NALC Auxiliary retiring as National President. WSU sports fan. Preceded by husband Harold "Nellie" Nelson Jr. Survivors: son Phil (Jill) Nelson, daughter Phyllis (Brad) McKibbin, brother Bud Fanning, sister Barbara Maas, grandchildren Brian & Mike Nelson, Chris & Kara McKibbin, great-grandchildren Kaylie, Cameron, Salyia & Lawson. Family graveside held at Kechi Township Cemetery, Wichita. Memorial: Hynes Hospice Wichita. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.