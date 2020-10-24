1/1
Pamela Adams
1946 - 2020
Pamela Adams
March 7, 1946 - October 20, 2020
Andover, Kansas - Pamela Sue Adams was born in Wichita, March 7, 1946. She went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020. Pamela was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Kenneth Adams. Pamela is survived by her two loving children, Kandi Morgan, of Jensen Beach, Florida, and David Adams of Wichita, Kansas, as well as his wife Andrea; and three grandchildren, Kolby, Cole and Emily. Pamela will be laid to rest on Monday, October 26, at 1:30. Graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, loved ones may contribute to Metro East Baptist Church or Pheonix Home Care and Hospice.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Old Mission Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
316-686-7311
