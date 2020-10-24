Pamela Adams

March 7, 1946 - October 20, 2020

Andover, Kansas - Pamela Sue Adams was born in Wichita, March 7, 1946. She went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020. Pamela was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Kenneth Adams. Pamela is survived by her two loving children, Kandi Morgan, of Jensen Beach, Florida, and David Adams of Wichita, Kansas, as well as his wife Andrea; and three grandchildren, Kolby, Cole and Emily. Pamela will be laid to rest on Monday, October 26, at 1:30. Graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, loved ones may contribute to Metro East Baptist Church or Pheonix Home Care and Hospice.





