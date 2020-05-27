CLEARWATER-Baumann, Pamela Ann age 67, ret. U.S. Postal Clerk, born and raised in Potosi, MO, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Thurs, with family present 5:30-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Private Family Services. Preceded by parents, Joseph Thurman, Jr, and Mary (Banta) Thurman. Survivors: husband, Jerry; daughter, Brea (Jamie) Buchmeier of Leawood, KS; son, Ben (Alicia) Baumann of Clearwater; siblings, Hollis Thomas of Springfield, MO, Timarie Thurston, and Lynna Bust, both of Potosi, MO; grandchildren, Austin (17), Jace (4), and Reece (2). www.wsmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 27, 2020.