Crites, Pamela 40, Coffeyville, Kansas passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ford Wulf Bruns Chapel. Friends may register from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the chapel with the family receiving visitors from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Mosaic and may be left with the chapel. Pamela is survived by her parents, Robert and Mary Crites, Coffeyville, Kansas, two brothers Robert L. and wife Tina Crites, Great Bend, Kansas, Michal R. Crites, Coffeyville, Kansas, two sisters, Beth Crites-Jones, Coffeyville, Kansas and Rebecca D. Crites, Coffeyville, Kansas. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.fordwulfbrunschapel.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019