BELLE PLAINE-Ballinger, Pamela D. 60, of Belle Plaine, KS passed away on Wed. Mar. 18, 2020. Pam was born the daughter of Gerald and Dora Fraizer on Aug. 20, 1959 in Wichita. Pam and John Ballinger were united in marriage on Aug. 6, 1977 in Wichita. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Shawn and Johnny. Survivors include her loving husband, John Ballinger; son, Christopher (Brandi) Ballinger; daughter-in-law, Renee; sisters, Candace (Darin) Brown, Penny (Greg) Seiwert; brother, Michael (Gerri) Fraizer; 7 grandbabies; and many extended family. Due to gathering restrictions private family service will be held. A public celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pam Ballinger Funeral Fund c/o GoFundMe.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020