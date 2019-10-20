Pamela Denise Bethia (Hoare) Taylor

Taylor, Pamela Denise Bethia (nee Hoare) Memorial Service to be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 7404 E. Killarney Place, Wichita, on Saturday 26th October at 11 a.m. Daughter of Algernon Seymour and Clementina Bethia Hoare; preceded in death by her first husband, Francis Minshull-Ford and second husband Ross McLaury Taylor. Beloved mother of Vivien Francis Minshull-ford, Dina Anne Isern, and Charles John Minshull-Ford; beloved grandmother of Sara King; beloved sister of Victor Hoare, the late Marigold Hoare, and Arlette Bucknall. Donations to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 and the international animal charity, Brooke Action for Working Horses and Donkeys, Brooke USA, 2333 Alexandria Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 (www.brookeusa.org). Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019
