Millikin, Pamela Jean 61, passed away on July 17, 2020 . Pamela was born in Eureka, KS on April 27, 1959 to Victor J.T. and Virginia (VanAlstine) Jones. Pamela work at Exploration Place as a clerk. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Gary Jones, Burt Jones and Cathy Thomas. She is survived by her siblings, Chuck (Donna) Carpenter, Emporia, KS, Marilyn (Jerry) Raple,Wichita, KS, Cheryl Burleson, San. Angelo, TX, Terry (Phyllis) Jones, Bartleville, OK, Ann (Jimmy) Taveres , Emporia, KS, Martha Jones, Dewey, OK, Larry Jones, Wichita, KS and Jeana (Mike) Ward, Norman, OK; numerous nieces and nephews. To share online condolance please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com