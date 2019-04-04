DOUGLASS-Rosenberry, Pamela Jean Age 70, investment advisor, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. No visitation. Graveside service 11 am Saturday, April 6, 2019, Douglass Cemetery. Pam is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and her parents, John and Martha Deines. Survivors include her daughters, Radonna Stewart, of Great Bend, Regena Jeffcoat, of Sand Springs, OK, and Ramona Peak, of Wellington; sister, Kathy Berry, of Canton; grandchildren, Kristin, Brandt, Karah, Kodie, Kailyn, Kaden, Karlee and Kason; 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Jean Rosenberry.
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019