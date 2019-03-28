Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Jean Stevens. View Sign

VALLEY CENTER-Stevens, Pamela Jean 57, of Valley Center, passed away on March 22nd, 2019. She is survived by her husband Randy Stevens; daughter Lindsay; and two sons Cory and Troy; her 3 grandbabies Justice, Joanna and Jaxson; siblings Theresa (Bob) Lopez, Jamie Rowell, Jim (Christina) Rowell; many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on March 28th from 5pm - 7pm at Bakers Funeral Home in Valley Center. Funeral services will be held on March 29th at 2pm at the Methodist Church in Kechi. In lieu of flowers, memorial to victory in the valley. www.bakerfhvc



VALLEY CENTER-Stevens, Pamela Jean 57, of Valley Center, passed away on March 22nd, 2019. She is survived by her husband Randy Stevens; daughter Lindsay; and two sons Cory and Troy; her 3 grandbabies Justice, Joanna and Jaxson; siblings Theresa (Bob) Lopez, Jamie Rowell, Jim (Christina) Rowell; many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on March 28th from 5pm - 7pm at Bakers Funeral Home in Valley Center. Funeral services will be held on March 29th at 2pm at the Methodist Church in Kechi. In lieu of flowers, memorial to victory in the valley. www.bakerfhvc Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close