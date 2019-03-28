VALLEY CENTER-Stevens, Pamela Jean 57, of Valley Center, passed away on March 22nd, 2019. She is survived by her husband Randy Stevens; daughter Lindsay; and two sons Cory and Troy; her 3 grandbabies Justice, Joanna and Jaxson; siblings Theresa (Bob) Lopez, Jamie Rowell, Jim (Christina) Rowell; many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on March 28th from 5pm - 7pm at Bakers Funeral Home in Valley Center. Funeral services will be held on March 29th at 2pm at the Methodist Church in Kechi. In lieu of flowers, memorial to victory in the valley. www.bakerfhvc
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 28, 2019