Lester, Pamela Morton died Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born November 20, 1939 in Kansas City, MO to Ray E. and Juanita Morton nee Wilson. Pamela graduated from Shawnee Mission High in 1957 and went to Kansas State College where she joined Pi Beta Phi. She later transferred to Washburn where she met and married Stephen K. Lester. In 1966, they moved to Wichita. She was a homemaker and a member of many clubs and organizations; PEO EI, Junior League President 1980, 20/20 Investment Club, Thursday PM Cooking Club, LeGourge and more. Survived by her husband, Stephen; daughters, Stephanie Clark, Susan Kaplan, Wichita; brother, Michael Morton, Sr., Colorado; 5 grandchildren. Service will be 3:00 pm, Monday, December 16, 2019, at Plymouth Church. Memorials have been established with: Plymouth Church, 202 N. Clifton Ave., 67208; Wichita Area Panhellenic Alumnae Scholarship Fund, 611 N. Doreen St., 67206. Please see Pam's full obituary and to share tributes at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019