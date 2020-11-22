1/1
Pamela Poulter
1956 - 2020
Pamela Poulter
April 13, 1956 - November 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Poulter, Pamela Sue, 64, passed on Nov. 14, 2020. Pamela was born in Nowata, OK., to John and Dorothy (Wagner) Clotfelter on April 13, 1956. Preceded in death by her parents and brother John Clotfelter. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Darryl Poulter; children, Dawn Glenn, Stephanie Brown, Leslie Chad Poulter, Jerrod (Christina) Poulter, Cory Poulter and Derek Poulter; siblings, Tracy Deets, Rob Clotfelter and Terry (Lori) Clotfelter; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. To share online condolence please visit www.affininityallfaithsmortuary.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
