Bullock, Pamela S. born June 18, 1958 Pawnee, Oklahoma, passed away July 23, 2020. Former U.S.D 259 Mueller Elementary School Educator.Survived by Mother Catherine Williams, Children Jessica & Taylor Bullock Carlton J. Bullock-Kemp. Brothers & Sisters Ernestine Gates, Sherry Clark, Paula Thomas & Veronica Kwareh 5 Grandchildren DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY SERVICE Jackson Mortuary Chapel Thursday, August 06, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM GOING HOME CELEBRATION Wichita Park Cemetery Friday, August 07, 2020 www.thejacksonmortuary.com