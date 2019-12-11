ANDOVER-Matlock, Pamela Sauder "Pam" 78, of Andover, KS passed away on Friday December 6, 2019. Pam spent her life in service to her family and community. Her many activities included, PEO in Wichita, Miss Kansas Organization, BEO Sorority and playing Bridge in many groups. She was preceded in death by her parents; Earl W. and Stelouise H. Sauder, husbands; Arthur J. Wilkinson, Jr., Donald Wayne Matlock. Survivors include her brothers; Stephen Sauder, Michael Sauder, children; Arthur J. "Jay" Wilkinson, III, Jane Wilkinson Black, Christopher Sauder Wilkinson, Pamela Matlock Mosher, Kathryn Matlock Johnson, grandchildren; Jason, Jordan, Kim, Michael and Matthew, 8 great-grandchildren, 6 nephews. Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday December 12, 2019 at Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Road, Andover, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to PEO Cottey College c/o Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019