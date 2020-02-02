Busch, Pamela Sue 73, Registered Nurse, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 1:30 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Rose Busch. Survived by her siblings, Greg (Sharman) Busch of Lenexa, KS, Kathryn "Kathy" Busch, Chuck (Teresa) Busch, both of Wichita; nieces and nephews, Braden Busch, Erin Busch, Taylor (Lauren) Busch, Brittany Busch, Brent (Dana) Setchell, Scott (Kim) Setchell. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020