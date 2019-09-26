BALDWIN-Colson-Gottstein, Pamela Sue (Grimm) passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 at the family home in Baldwin, Ks surrounded by family and friends. Care entrusted to Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home of Baldwin. Services will be held in the First United Methodist Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. and service at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Dunlap Cemetery in Rosehill, Ks. Memorial contributions to Ascend Hospice, Phoenix Home Care and Eastern Star Chapter 162 can be sent in care to the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, Kansas 66006.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019