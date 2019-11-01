Nottingham, Parris Leon 79, Retired from Cessna/Upholsterer, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Rosary will be at 10:00 am, Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his father, James R. (Mary Sue) Nottingham; mother, Patty (Bill) Hicks; wife, Jane Katherine Nottingham; son, Douglas Genn; daughter, Patty Nottingham; son-in-law, Billy Evans; 6 siblings. Survived by his children, Michael (Mariella) Genn, Parris "Perry" (Bay) Nottingham, III, Ronda Evans, Denise (Donald) Hewitt, Kenneth (Teresa) Nottingham; sister-in-law, Ann Hicks; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2019