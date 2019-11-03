Paschal, Vira born March 4, 1926 Buckner, Arkansas, passed away October 26, 2019. Surviving ChildrenVira Salton (Homer),Rev. Samuel Paschal (Linda),Timothy Paschal (friend- Denise), Marie Smith, Alice Paschal, Kathy Fitchpatrick, Arria Paschal, Doris Garrett (Elweard), Towanda Jones (Rev. Larry), Eugene Paschal and Jonathan Paschal, Grandchildren 33,Great-Grandchildren 62, Great-Great- Grandchildren, 10 Brothers and Sisters Lonnie Fields (Venella), LeeArdie Fields (Annie), Mattie Lee Johnson, Mattie Lean Batson and Rosie Tyler. Goimg Home Celebration will be held at Tabernacle Bible Church Saturday, November 09, 2019 at11:00 AM. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019