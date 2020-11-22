Pat Maxton
March 9, 1929 - November 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Patricia K. "Pat" (Gleeson) Maxton, 91, passed away on November 18, 2020, in Wichita, KS. She was born March 9, 1929, in Wichita. In her early years, Pat worked as a Stenographer for Boeing, and then as a Society page reporter for The Wichita Eagle. She met Robert E. "Bud" Maxton, in 1952, and in 1954 they were married, and together they raised seven children. Pat did well as a Realtor, and as a Real Estate Broker. She started her own small company, Maxton Real Estate, with an office located at Kellogg and Oliver. Pat retired in 1991, and she and Bud moved to Belle Plaine, Kansas. Pat and Bud moved to the Catholic Care Center Assisted Living Facility in 2012, and has lived there since. Pat was an extrovert, easily made friends with everyone, and loved to sing and dance. She enjoyed riding her bike across Kansas, a trip she made almost every year for 28 years. She loved playing bridge, working on quilts, and getting together with her sisters and brothers. She travelled to Ireland, England, Australia, and across America. She took every opportunity to sing When Irish Eyes are Smiling! Pat was preceded in death by her husband Bud Maxton, her daughter Katie, her parents Martin and Irene (Blasdel) Gleeson, and her siblings, Martin, Mary, Bill, Jerry, Irene, Eva, Tim, Denny, and Rick. She is survived by her children; Mike (Wanda), Patrick (Hui), Jim (Karen), Danny (Cindy), Molly (Anne), and Charlie (Eden); 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Chloe, Judy, Susie, and Kat; as well as many other loving relatives and friends. Pat's services will be private due to the pandemic. She will be laid to rest next to Bud, her loving husband, at the Mulvane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Catholic Care Center staff for their loving care of Pat.